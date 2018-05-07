Letter to the editor: Say 'no' to Saccone again
In the May 15 primary, Republicans in the new District 14 will have a choice of Rick Saccone or Guy Reschenthaler. We are all familiar with the 60-year-old Saccone and his exaggerated North Korea resume, 1980s mustache and mentality that didn't connect with voters. He lost to Conor Lamb who pretended to be a Republican in “Lamb's clothing.” Saccone spent over $11 million in doing so and will not receive that kind of funding again.
Saccone's new opponent, Guy Reschenthaler, is a better version of Lamb, not only because he is a real Republican but because he has a better resume. The 34-year-old was a Navy prosecutor and magisterial judge, served in Iraq, and is a Pennsylvania state senator. He has a real resume and is the future for southwest Pennsylvania.
The nomination process embarrassed us all with the political-insider pick of boring Saccone over Reschenthaler, who initially had the most votes among the three candidates. Let's redeem ourselves in the eyes of the country and our president by voting for the “right Guy” this time and electing Reschenthaler as the first congressman to represent us in District 14. I'm also certain incumbent Keith Rothfus will defeat Lamb for the same reasons.
John Ventre
Hempfield