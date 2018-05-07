Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Say 'no' to Saccone again

Letter to the Editor | Monday, May 7, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

In the May 15 primary, Republicans in the new District 14 will have a choice of Rick Saccone or Guy Reschenthaler. We are all familiar with the 60-year-old Saccone and his exaggerated North Korea resume, 1980s mustache and mentality that didn't connect with voters. He lost to Conor Lamb who pretended to be a Republican in “Lamb's clothing.” Saccone spent over $11 million in doing so and will not receive that kind of funding again.

Saccone's new opponent, Guy Reschenthaler, is a better version of Lamb, not only because he is a real Republican but because he has a better resume. The 34-year-old was a Navy prosecutor and magisterial judge, served in Iraq, and is a Pennsylvania state senator. He has a real resume and is the future for southwest Pennsylvania.

The nomination process embarrassed us all with the political-insider pick of boring Saccone over Reschenthaler, who initially had the most votes among the three candidates. Let's redeem ourselves in the eyes of the country and our president by voting for the “right Guy” this time and electing Reschenthaler as the first congressman to represent us in District 14. I'm also certain incumbent Keith Rothfus will defeat Lamb for the same reasons.

John Ventre

Hempfield

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me