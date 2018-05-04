Letter to the editor: Student loan scheme dupes taxpayers
Updated 10 hours ago
The carnage of LBJ's multi-trillion-dollar “Great Society” giveaway program is endless. One of the features of the program was the Higher Education Act of 1965, which has outstanding student loan obligations totaling more than $1 trillion. Every such scheme initiated by Democrats has a dupe and the dupe is the middle-class taxpayer. Can you say “student loan forgiveness”?
When it became law that students could get long-term low-interest loans for their higher-education pursuits, colleges immediately sprung into action. They saw a cash cow. Salaries of the college elites skyrocketed, building construction dramatically increased to accommodate new students and worthless degree programs were invented, giving birth to a new underclass: the clueless and unqualified college grad. Tuition rose exponentially and colleges had no skin in the game. The Democrats were happy: They were creating new voters and were becoming known as the party helping the poor.
The college elites and politicians were aware many grads with worthless degrees never had a prayer of making enough money to repay their loans. In my opinion if this program is to continue, colleges must make students aware of the value of their degrees and whether they are viable vehicles to maintaining a decent lifestyle while fulfilling loan obligations. Colleges should not be entitled to any student loan money until a student has successfully completed all course requirements each semester. We of the middle class can no longer support every illicit Ponzi scheme invented by politicians.
Rudolph Puchan
Latrobe