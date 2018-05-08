Letter to the editor: Vulakovich represents
In response to the letter “Vulakovich is no conservative” : State Sen. Randy Vulakovich, R-Glenshaw, is better than a conservative; he is a representative. Far too often do candidates elected to state office retreat to the safety of Harrisburg and only rear their heads come election time. Vulakovich does not. He listens to his constituents.
When invited to an Eagle Scout ceremony or local event, he doesn't send a proxy; he comes himself. When a school reaches out advocating for or against a piece of legislation, he listens. Vulakovich will even, dare I say, change his view on a piece of legislation. When Senate Bill 76 was presented to eliminate property taxes, while increasing income and sales taxes to pay for schools, Vulakovich initially supported it but changed his stance after school districts and constituents reached out.
Vulakovich does more than focus on partisan issues equivalent to trench warfare, where a lot of work goes in and neither side gains ground. His work in public safety has resulted in bills making a difference in our local communities.
I don't support Vulakovich because he is a conservative, but because he is a representative.
James Gaschler
Harmar