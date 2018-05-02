Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the editor: We need a return to compromise, civility

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

How is it that we Americans have become so overtaken by negativity and infighting? Is it the continual drumbeat of the biased media, siding with one group of extremists or the other, while stirring folks up with slanted and politically charged opinions masking as the truth?

Perhaps it's those popular social media sites where one can “tweet,” “retweet” or “like” some misinformed comment harvested from another biased source and passed around as “truth.”

Is it the inability of citizens to see the big picture?

Is it the violence on TV or in the movies, with grisly murders, mass shootings and bombs blowing people to pieces? All presented to you and your kids by the wonderful Hollywood elite, who pat themselves on the back at their half-dozen sanctimonious “awards” shows.

Maybe it's the violent and perverted song lyrics your children are blasting through their iPhones? Or perhaps it's the video game in which you drive recklessly over people while firing your machine gun at 100 rounds a minute.

For whatever reason, negativity and division seem to be driving way too much of what is going on in America today. We need to bring compromise and civility back into the picture. The question is, how?

Tim Kaczmarek

Natrona Heights

