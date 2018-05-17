Letter to the editor: Simple math: More guns, more killings

In his letter, “Gun-owner facts,” Alan Schultz parrots the usual specious arguments but proposes no solutions. Mental health is indeed an issue, but how do we read people's minds?

Even if we could take guns from everyone planning a shooting, there would still be many shootings. What about the angry husband who runs out of words with his wife and reaches for that gun which was all too handy? Or the bar fight? Until those moments these shooters were among Schultz's law-abiding citizens. All criminals were once law-abiding citizens. Children find guns and shoot each other. What about accidents? And suicides, a permanent solution to a temporary problem?

No matter what sophistries the gun lobby might offer to sell more guns, guns are tools for killing, and the more guns we have the more killings there will be. Countries with fewer guns have fewer shootings. Simple math.

The Second Amendment was written for local militias, which were necessary then because there was no centralized army. People needed to hunt for their food because there were no supermarkets. Today there is no reason we need the kinds of modern killing machines that saturate our society, and the framers would never have condoned this situation.

What is this love affair we Americans have with guns? It happens nowhere else in the world. Where do the rights of gun owners end and the rights of others to life, liberty and happiness begin?

Al Duerig

Salem