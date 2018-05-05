Letter to the editor: These aren't your grandfather's schools

It never ceases to amaze me the amount of hypocrisy and lack of knowledge the left will use to get their point across. I'm referring to John Tierney's letter, “Congress, get some guts on guns,” in which he chastises Congress and the grassroots NRA for not doing enough to protect students. I won't bother to address students speaking out (I've raised four college grads), as most high schools no longer teaching “civics” and the Constitution is a major disappointment to me.

But he opines, incredibly, that our schools should be as safe as airports and prisons. OK, let's take that on face value. Airports and prisons have armed guards on the premises. Does Tierney expect students to go through body scanners and full “body cavity searches” every time they enter school? They do in prisons and airports.

As for teachers being armed: As a 33-year USAirways/American flight attendant, I know that our pilots can now carry guns and we have armed air marshals on random flights. Many European airports have soldiers with assault weapons patrolling the airports. Everything changed after 9/11. The airline industry adapted.

Mr. Tierney, take the advice I give to many of my passengers: This is not your grandfather's flying public anymore. These are not the schools he attended. We are going to have to adapt to the new reality whether we like it or not, and disarming the “good guys” to allow the “bad guys” free reign to create murderous havoc is not the solution.

Tom Gallant

Findlay

The writer is a Findlay Township supervisor.