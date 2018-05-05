Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: These aren't your grandfather's schools

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, May 5, 2018, 4:14 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

It never ceases to amaze me the amount of hypocrisy and lack of knowledge the left will use to get their point across. I'm referring to John Tierney's letter, “Congress, get some guts on guns,” in which he chastises Congress and the grassroots NRA for not doing enough to protect students. I won't bother to address students speaking out (I've raised four college grads), as most high schools no longer teaching “civics” and the Constitution is a major disappointment to me.

But he opines, incredibly, that our schools should be as safe as airports and prisons. OK, let's take that on face value. Airports and prisons have armed guards on the premises. Does Tierney expect students to go through body scanners and full “body cavity searches” every time they enter school? They do in prisons and airports.

As for teachers being armed: As a 33-year USAirways/American flight attendant, I know that our pilots can now carry guns and we have armed air marshals on random flights. Many European airports have soldiers with assault weapons patrolling the airports. Everything changed after 9/11. The airline industry adapted.

Mr. Tierney, take the advice I give to many of my passengers: This is not your grandfather's flying public anymore. These are not the schools he attended. We are going to have to adapt to the new reality whether we like it or not, and disarming the “good guys” to allow the “bad guys” free reign to create murderous havoc is not the solution.

Tom Gallant

Findlay

The writer is a Findlay Township supervisor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me