Letter to the editor: Aid to troubled man
Updated 6 hours ago
On April 12, an unidentified man scaled my church, Bower Hill Community Church in Mt. Lebanon, jumped and sustained critical injuries.
I want to thank the police and EMS and fire personnel for their immediate response. We heard some noise and ran outside. The police arrived before I could grab my phone. EMS workers and a fire truck were not far behind. I am grateful to live in a region with many excellent trauma centers and I am sure the man got exceptional care at UPMC Mercy. It's amazing that for that moment in time so many people in the community rallied to help this troubled soul.
While people I've talked to have reacted with concern and compassion, there have been some negative comments on social media. I'd like to remind people that we don't know what circumstances led him to our roof. He is a human being. He is someone's friend. He is someone's child.
I thank the emergency personnel and the community at large for the fantastic response to the incident and extend my heartfelt prayers to this man and his family.
Theresa Child
Scott