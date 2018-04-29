Letter to the editor: Community will long be thanking Hutch

As J. Edward Hutchinson's funeral procession passed in the reverent silence of respect you could almost hear the collective whisper of thanks from the community to a man who gave his best with unselfish dedication and humility ( “Community offers final farewell to J. Edward ‘Hutch' Hutchinson, Greensburg's longtime fire chief” ). That whisper of thanks will be heard every time when seeing one of his many lasting accomplishments.

Volunteer firemen added a fitting tribute to the man who provided valued leadership to their departments for over six decades. Fire trucks and volunteers along the procession route expressed their thanks and respect on behalf of the citizens of their communities. The men, women and equipment that have served our area for so many years painted a picture that will never fade and told a story that will never be forgotten by anyone who ever had the opportunity to meet “Hutch.” It was a collective goodbye to a deserving man from a grateful community.

“Ed” or “Eddie” was a “git-r-done” man who truly did try to make a difference in everything he did. He welcomed difficult tasks. To him nothing was impossible, especially when he had good friends to help. He was a humble, hard-working man who did not seek praise but certainly deserved it for all he did for others.

I encourage everyone to re-read the long list of accomplishments of this great civic leader who affected the lives of so many. As you read this you may almost hear the sound of jets flying in the missing-man formation and a bugle playing taps to thank “Chief.” You were one of a kind, and you will not be forgotten. Our deepest sympathies to the Hutchinson family.

Bill, Maryln and Jeanne Davis

Hempfield