Letter to the editor: Climate change: It's not too late

Earth Day was celebrated April 22, with people around the globe acclaiming the planet. Then, the next day, most of us went back to being concerned about more pressing issues.

That's the problem with climate change: It doesn't seem very “pressing.” But what problem could possibly be more pressing than one that has affected, or soon will affect, every one of us, all 7-plus billion humans?

The vast majority of climate scientists believe that the earth's climate is changing, with the principal cause being man-made emissions from the burning of fossil fuels. We as a human race must find a way to stop belching over 100 million tons of fossil-fuel emissions into the atmosphere (and water and land) each day.

Citizens' Climate Lobby believes the best way to curtail those emissions is to “put a price on carbon” by enacting a carbon fee and dividend process that adds a fee to carbon emissions, collects the money and provides an equal monthly dividend to each person. Most folks will come out ahead — the slowly increasing cost of fossil fuel-based products will be more than offset by the dividend.

If you're someone who cares about our planet more than just one day each year, I urge you to join us. You can learn more at www.citizensclimatelobby.org and by following us on Facebook and Twitter at @CCLSlipperyRock.

It's not too late to do something about climate change; but every day, “too late” is getting closer.

Bruce Cooper

Adams Township, Butler County

The writer is coordinator of the regional chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby based in Slippery Rock.