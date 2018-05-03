Letter to the editor: New Ken's progress
Updated 8 hours ago
Regarding Robert Porco's letter “Revitalizing New Ken” : Mr. Porco, evidently you have not noticed the results of efforts by the City of New Kensington, Westmoreland County Community College, Penn State and WEDIG to make New Kensington a better place to live and work.
Your comment “hearing it from Penn State” is both inaccurate and insulting. Penn State is “doing it.” Please take time to check out the Corner Launch Box business incubator on Fifth Avenue.
I could go on about new businesses and the city's plans to buy and repurpose the Schreiber Industrial Park. But here is what I would like you to do: For those of us who are trying every day to make all of our communities better, not just New Kensington, please help us. Make us a list of the first five steps we should take to “start a grassroots effort to bring back jobs.” And to show your sincerity, tell us which of the steps you would be willing to initiate or at least in which you would be an active participant.
Kathryn Starr
Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County
The writer is an Allegheny Township supervisor.