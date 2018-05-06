Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Brooks lives by Scout law

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, May 6, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

The Boy Scout Oath and Law have been lived by over 2 million young people who have become Eagle Scouts since the Boy Scouts of America was founded in 1910. Murrysville Mayor Bob Brooks, running for state representative in the 54th District, became an Eagle Scout and continues to live by the principles of the Scout Oath — duty to God, country and self.

He lives by the Scout motto of “Be Prepared” and the Scout Law (a scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent) in his everyday life.

Brooks is a tireless worker in the community. He gave much time and effort as president of the Boy Scouts' Westmoreland Fayette Council, helping to expand the program so that more youth would be served. He helped introduce new programs and grow existing programs. He is a problem solver and helped recruit new community leaders to Scouting.

It has been a pleasure to work alongside him and I want to say “Thank you, for your past and continuing efforts to make this a great community.”

Chuck Boyer

Unity

The writer is council commissioner of the Westmoreland Fayette Council.

