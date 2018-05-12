Letter to the editor: Facts refute fracking falsehoods

Negative claims made by opponents of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, are false and here's why.

Hospitalization rates for asthma have gone down substantially throughout Pennsylvania over the past decade due to increased use of natural gas for electricity generation, according to data provided by the state departments of Health and Environmental Protection (DEP).

Data collected by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the DEP show that the air in Pennsylvania is the cleanest in decades. Carbon monoxide is down 40 percent, nitrogen oxides are down 28 percent, particulate matter is down 54 percent, volatile organic compounds are down 18 percent and sulfur dioxide is down 66 percent.

Measurements taken by an independent air-quality consultant at the Fort Cherry School District in Washington County near active natural gas operations found the air quality to be no different than the air quality at a distance from those operations.

Property values in Pennsylvania counties where fracking is taking place are going up, not down, and they are going up much faster than many counties without natural gas development, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Natural gas drilling is being done safely in Pennsylvania. Fracking is safe and more environmentally responsible than solar or wind energy and has jump-started our economy, ensuring that everyone will have cheap, clean energy to meet their heating, electricity and transportation needs for decades to come.

Dave Majernik

Plum