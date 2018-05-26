Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the editor: Citizens have a right to the truth

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, May 26, 2018, 3:41 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Since the beginning of our great nation, we have been relying on newspapers, town criers and similar sources to keep us informed. I wish we could still believe in these sources.

I'll start off saying that I'm a Trump supporter. But this isn't about what I believe in; it's about our right as a nation to know the truth. I want to know if I am supporting the right person. But I want to base my support on facts.

Regardless of who you support you hear cries of “fake news.” You get a different presentation of what has occurred from every station according to who it supports. It seems like today you pick your newspaper or TV station based on what you want to hear. This isn't how it was meant to be.

What would it take to have news be unbiased? If a story is happening, it should be reported the same by every channel. If it is damaging to a station's opinion, then so be it. The nation deserves to know the truth, good or bad. If it is wrong for one candidate to lie, cheat or steal, then it should be wrong for all candidates.

Our nation deserves to know the absolute truth in all matters. It's time for news to be honest and informed. It's time for all citizens to not be treated as second-class idiots.

Michael Jasik

Greensburg

