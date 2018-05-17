Letter to the editor: Winging it, like Trump
Letter-writer Rich Walczak ( “Trump's accomplishments” ) might wish to get his story straight. He chastises another writer for speaking in superlatives (“never” and “everyone”). These words aren't superlatives. A superlative is an adjective that describes a noun as being to the utmost degree. If someone were describing Donald Trump as “the sleaziest,” “the most ignorant” or “the phoniest,” for example, these would be superlatives.
Walczak is just one more pathetic Trump Kool-Aid drinker who, like the president himself, has no clue what he's talking about and is unashamed of embarrassing himself in public. Trump is nothing but the leader of a cult whose acolytes spout lies and conspiracies without ever making the effort to fact-check their own gullibility.
When you choose to lecture others on their grammar skills, pick up a dictionary first instead of, like Trump, winging it.
Jim Harger
New Kensington