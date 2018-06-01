Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Wolf needs lesson on mineral rights

Letter to the Editor | Friday, June 1, 2018, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Gov. Tom Wolf is badly informed on mineral rights. It should be noted that Wolf's expertise is extracting taxes from unsuspecting victims, kind of like a booby-trap expert or bushwhacker. Just ask former Gov. Ed Rendell why and how he empowered Wolf's employment.

Pennsylvania does not own the mineral rights under any privately owned land. It owns the mineral rights under state-owned land and has been getting all the money, not just the impact tax drillers are required to pay. The minimum the state gets is 12½ percent, but there have been some leases higher, such as 18 percent, 21 percent and even 25 percent.

Taxing wholesale gas and oil producers is a sure way to stymie or cripple the industry. Companies with Public Utility Commission licenses are doing OK with low wholesale gas prices, but if Wolf ever gets his way with the severance tax add-on, PUC companies will just pass the cost on to consumers.

All land deeds in Pennsylvania include the surface and everything underlying. Now mineral rights can be sold separately from the surface, and specific stratas (coal, Marcellus shale) can be sold separately. In many cases when a property owner has sold the surface, he or she has retained the mineral rights. Mineral rights withheld lower the value of surface rights; therefore, some tax should be required on mineral rights.

If Wolf wants to claim the gas, then let him pay all or part of our taxes back to when the family owned the property.

Ed Rinkhoff Jr.

Smock

The writer is vice president of the Fayette County Agricultural Land Preservation Board.

