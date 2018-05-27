Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Trump's dictatorship

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, May 27, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The United States has descended from democracy to dictatorship.

President Trump fires those in opposition or critical of him, his family or their associates. Instead of trying to resolve differences, he uses Twitter to denigrate all who displease him. His attacks on former FBI director James Comey are proof of his vindictive behavior.

The chemical weapons attack by Assad on his own people was deplorable. And yet Trump's ordering the air strike without congressional approval was against U.S. policy and diplomacy. It's the act of a man like Putin.

I agree with Comey: Trump is morally unfit to be president.

Because of his business successes, Trump feels he knows more than anyone. He once referred to himself as a “genius.” No true genius acts with such a vindictive nature. A genius weighs the words and actions of opposition to improve on further accomplishments.

There is no question Trump has intelligence. His attacks on Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the Russia investigation are intended to stall the findings until his term is over, and to delay possible impeachment proceedings.

Hillary Clinton was not elected because U.S. citizens wanted change in government proceedings. And boy, are we ever getting change. But not good change. Quite possibly we will use both past and present to select better and more trustworthy candidates for office.

George A. West

Ligonier Township

