Letter to the editor: Let's clean up our county
Updated 3 hours ago
Spring has finally arrived in Westmoreland County. The trees are budding and the green weeds will soon cover the barren ground of winter. As people hustle along the highways, most don't take the time to enjoy the beauty. They will miss all the trash, downed trees, signs and dirt of winter that litters the right of way.
Route 30 from Adamsburg to Mountain View, Route 130 from Jeannette to Greengate Road, all of Greengate Road, Oakford Park Road from Jeannette to Route 66 — for some reason, these roads are eyesores. Am I the only one who sees this? Or are people just used to these conditions?
With a PennDOT garage in Greensburg, right in the middle of this area, it should look like a showplace. We want visitors coming to Westmoreland County this summer to get a true picture of how beautiful this area once was and should be. PennDOT, we the people deserve better. Show us you care, too.
John Gorchock
Hempfield