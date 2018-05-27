Letter to the editor: Planning for care of 'snowflakes' in 2020

I fear that if President Trump is re-elected in 2020, a large group of Americans will be traumatized. Remember, we will have added four graduating college classes, a large portion of whom are liberal, brainwashed, mollycoddled people, to the existing army of “snowflakes.” This could present a potential avalanche of distraught voters requiring professional treatment. We should prepare in advance to avert an impending crisis.

One proposal entails immediate construction and operation of “solace stations.” Fortunately, a large number of sites are available. They are unutilized Obama “shovel-ready” locations. Here, distraught snowflakes can don their Pampers, insert their pacifiers and commiserate with their fellow flakes. Some may require counseling. Fortunately, the partial demise of ObamaCare has provided a cadre of ObamaCare navigators who could be retrained to babysit the flakes. Upon treatment completion, both snowflakes and navigators can be sent back home to their parents.

Hopefully, some of the older flakes may have matured by 2020 and ascribe to the new Trump motto, “Keep America Great.” Let's face it: The list of Democratic candidates is not great. You have Hillary and her basket of incorrigibles. Then there's “Give-away Bernie,” tearful Chucky Schumer and Elizabeth Warren (some say they can trace her ancestry back to Crazy Horse). All in all, rather slim pickings. The upcoming presidential campaign could be as raucous as the previous one.

This letter was submitted by one of Hillary's troglodytes (cavemen) who forced his wife to vote for Trump.

Jack Bologna

Parks