Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Brooks & Wolf

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

I cannot speak ill of a respectable man, and I am not here to discredit Mayor Bob Brooks' accomplishments. It is undeniable that he has achieved great progress for the Murrysville community. However, those who hold public office should be scrutinized for decisions they make when they do not directly represent the will of their constituents. As a Republican candidate, Brooks has shown time and time again that he supports a candidate once dubbed the “most liberal governor in the U.S.”

Brooks has donated just short of $35,000 to Gov. Tom Wolf's campaigns over his past two election cycles. Wolf, who is outspoken about his pro-choice, anti-Second Amendment agenda, is currently on the Democratic primary ballot and will be challenging our Republican candidate in November.

Brooks' actions call into question his commitment to furthering the conservative agenda, and it begs the question: If elected to the 54th District, will he be a leader in protecting the Second Amendment rights of his constituents and the rights of the unborn, or will he cave to the pressures of his Democratic friend?

Dana Robinson

Upper Burrell

