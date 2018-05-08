Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Power of prayer: One small step

Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Updated 18 hours ago

May 3 was the National Day of Prayer. Millions of Christians prayed to God in places all around this great nation — this one nation under God. Prayers were offered in the White House and Supreme Court; on the floors of the House of Representatives and Senate; in state, county and town halls; in taverns and restaurants; and in private homes. Churches held special services and God was bombarded with countless requests.

Where they pray is unimportant. The hypocrisy of the day is that they will not pray in the public schools where our children have been hidden from prayer for 55 years — a generation lost that is now showing the fruits of that sinful decision.

The only hope we have to resanctify the marriage of a man and a woman, stop the waste of lives addicted to drugs, and restore the respect of authority of parents, priests, teachers and law officers is to take a giant step backward and return to God. It took 55 years to demoralize us; it may take longer to beg God to bless America again.

Prayer is free. God listens to all of us. Stop trying to solve these problems with billions of wasted dollars and millions of lost souls. If we have to open prayer to all faiths I have no fear that our lord will overcome them all in a head-to-head battle for our salvation.

Like the message from the moon: One small step for man, one giant leap for God.

The Rev. Tony Joseph

Johnstown

The writer is pastor of St. Stephen Orthodox Church, Unity, and St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Ligonier Township.

