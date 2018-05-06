Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Claims about Saccone misleading

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, May 6, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

As the primary election nears, we are inundated with mailers and advertisements. Having received a negative flyer on Rick Saccone, who has always been an honorable man, I researched the facts and realized they were misleading.

Saccone spent $435,000 ($62,000 per year) as a legitimate expense, not “perks” to run his office for seven years. These expenses consisted of his district office lease; his office expenses, such as utility bills, paper/printing costs, postage, etc; his employees' mileage; and his per diems for housing and food costs while serving in Harrisburg. Most representatives and senators maintain several district offices, costing the taxpayers much more.

Another claim is that Saccone took the per diem (daily food and lodging expense allowance) more than 700 times, costing $62,000 over seven years. The current per diem for a representative or senator is $164-$179 per day. Saccone averaged $88.57 per day.

Regarding the claim that Saccone supported the largest sales and income tax increase in Pennsylvania history: House Bill 76, the Property Tax Independence Act, aims to eliminate school property tax. To continue to fund schools, the bill would increase state sales tax 1 percent and income tax 1.88 percent. It would spread the tax burden for educating our children to everyone, visitors and tourists too, similar to a flat tax, making it much more equitable to all residents.

We have been manipulated by candidates before. Please research prior to believing any advertisement promoting or demonizing a candidate. Check the sources and then exercise your right to vote on May 15.

Linda Dupill

Murrysville

