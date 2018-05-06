Letter to the editor: Keep Indiana Twp. 'remote'
The Indiana Township supervisors are considering the request of a developer for construction of Richmont Estates along Rich Hill and Jacoby roads. The proposed plan includes 45 single-family homes and 52 townhomes.
Neither road has the capacity to bear the increased traffic another 100 homes would produce. Jacoby Road is also prone to flooding and is in a continual state of disrepair.
Construction of a new residential plan would entail removal of significant wooded acreage. Cutting down several thousand trees not only could have unforeseen consequences for wildlife, storm water runoff, erosion, etc., but will also fundamentally alter the area's character. Part of the attraction of living in this area is that it feels remote, although it is only minutes from major highways and shopping centers. A new residential development would in large part remove that feeling, turning this part of Indiana Township into more suburban sprawl.
Residents and third parties are urged to voice their concerns at the supervisors meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 8.
Shane Sclichter
Indiana Township