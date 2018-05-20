Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Another Scout success

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, May 20, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Springdale Cub Pack 554 and Boy Scout Troop 504 partnered to bring in over 8,000 cans of food for the Lower Valley Community Food Bank during the annual Scouting for Food campaign. The scouts stuffed flyers in more than 4,000 plastic bags asking area residents to fill them with non-perishable food, and then collected, sorted and packaged items and transported them to the food bank.

Scouting for Food is one of our largest community service projects each year. It doesn't happen without parents, dedicated leaders, high-energy Scouts and generous citizens, as well as the Springdale Volunteer Fire Department, which allows us to use the fire hall.

More than 150 families will benefit from the project. We are grateful such a need can be addressed by our boys. Scouting is all about teaching tomorrow's leaders by instilling such values as hard work and commitment to helping others.

Next up for our Scouts: Flags on graves at Deer Creek Cemetery.

Jim Anderson

Harmar

The writer is committee chair for Cub Pack 554.

