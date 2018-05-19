Letter to the editor: Verify the voters before the votes

The article “Westmoreland County voting machines must be replaced by 2019 at cost up to $7M” had some bad news. You paraphrase our “intelligent” governor as saying “counties must be able to verify the accuracy of votes ... .” That gave me a good laugh. He forgot to mention the equally important notion that counties must be able to verify the accuracy of voters . How can we do that without requiring an ID from every voter at each election?

Elected officials see no irony in this. Is it too much to ask that our officials actually use their brains to determine what we need for reliable elections? Rhetorical question — the answer is yes .

We will have that very ID soon, when we start paying more for our government-approved REAL ID cards. Then we can legally board an airplane or enter a federal building. But they won't be legal to use for voting. Go figure.

Why do we keep voting for these people? That was another rhetorical question — the answer is we're dumber than a stump.

Don Carrera

Irwin