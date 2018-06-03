Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Insurers: Cover critical air medical services

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, June 3, 2018, 8:47 p.m.

In response to your article “Uber and Lyft aren't ambulances, but some people use them like they are, ” I wanted to highlight another issue facing patients and insurance reimbursement. Air medical services provide critical transport to hospitals so people can access care they desperately need. Unfortunately, some private insurers deny reimbursement for air medical transportation because they claim the transport was not medically necessary, despite the fact the transport was ordered by trained medical professionals.

In Pennsylvania, the average insurance premium cost per individual each year is $700, according to the Health Insurance Exchanges 2018 Open Enrollment Period Final Report. Families decide to purchase health insurance, despite the cost, to ensure they have protection in case of a health emergency. If patients can't rely on their insurance providers to cover life-saving services, what's insurance for? This is especially frustrating considering a recent Kentucky study found that for only $1.67 more a month in premium, air medical services would be covered.

Timely and proper emergency care is often not an option, but a necessity. Insurers need to do right by patients and cover this critical service.

Carter Johnson

Washington, D.C.

The writer is a spokesman for the Save Our Air Medical Resources campaign ( www.soarcampaign.com ).

