Letter to the editor: Bullying letter gutless
Updated 6 hours ago
Regarding the letter “Real-life Blart?” in which Russell Fenton took shots at Brett Seroka, a private individual exercising his constitutional rights: Mr. Fenton, you wouldn't have the guts to say these things to anyone's face. The rally to support police officer Martin Palla was a worthwhile reaction to a previous rally by people who want to interfere with constitutional rights. While I do not agree with the previous rally, I respect participants' right to speak out.
Brett Seroka — yes, he is my son and I'm damn proud to say so — has saved people's lives as a 911 dispatcher and a volunteer fireman. He started an organization that sent care packages and necessities to military men and women serving in combat zones overseas. He is a security guard protecting patients at a hospital, and you find this funny?
Mr. Fenton, I have no respect for you or anyone who finds your kind of bullying funny.
Donald P. Seroka
Belle Vernon