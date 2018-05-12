Letter to the editor: 'Night of Stars' dazzles
They arrive at the Palace Theatre from every corner of Westmoreland County, sporting myriad talents enjoyed by the audiences that jam the Greensburg showplace every year.
The song, dance and drama routines by hundreds of school kids make the “Westmoreland Night of the Stars” a bright spot in this area's annual entertainment landscape, two nights featuring young stage performers who never fail to dazzle the crowds.
I make it “must” entertainment in May every year. The talent extravaganza is 22 years old, a credit to all the schools and their staffs, offering segments of their annual musicals for the variety parade of talent.
It all makes for a rich blend of stage excellence by the young performers in this county, thanks also to producer John Noble, a Greenburg attorney who is also a well-known stage performer in his own right. Kudos to Noble and all the young performers for their fine entertainment package.
Wash Gjebre
Greensburg