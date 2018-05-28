Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Here's why professors are Democrats

Letter to the Editor | Monday, May 28, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

In his column “Colleges: Anti-diversity and pro-exclusion” Walter Williams cites a study of the political affiliations of Ph.D. faculty members of 61 elite liberal arts colleges. It found that 39 percent of the faculty of these colleges include no registered Republicans. Most of the others have few Republican faculty members.

Williams then makes a daring logical leap by stating that these faculty members are spending their class time indoctrinating immature students with leftist, socialist or communist views. It seems unlikely to me that studies in mathematics, chemistry, business or almost all other academic disciplines would include political indoctrination. Williams doesn't consider why these highly educated professionals have become so overwhelmingly aligned with the Democratic party.

Consider that denial of science has become almost a Republican mantra. Many Republican leaders continue to deny global warming despite overwhelming evidence accepted by 97 percent of climatologists. Evolution is so basic to biological science that even beginning students find that it is the essential way that organisms develop.

It's little wonder that highly educated college faculty are unwilling to identify as Republicans, a party of scientific “know nothings.”

Charles Henry

Greensburg

