Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Politicians have obligation to protect kids

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Letter-writer Tom Gallant ( “These aren't your grandfather's schools” ) was “amazed” by the “hypocrisy and lack of knowledge” as he responded to my letter ( “Congress, get some guts on guns” ).

Our schools should be secure. Many have metal detectors, and students' backpacks, purses and pockets are searched. I never said kids should undergo “body cavity searches.”

As for the students speaking out, what do you expect them to do? These kids are worried they may be next.

I was an NRA member for many years. I got a bad taste when I became aware of the corruption involved. NRA lobbyists work hard to control as many politicians as they can.

There have to be better gun laws to make our schools safe havens for our kids. Schools need to address bullying. Congress should change the way we purchase firearms. I never said to take guns away from anyone; just change the laws to prevent people like the school shooters from obtaining a gun.

Members of Congress they need to get off their thrones and do something — adapt, act, change, whatever; just do something to make our schools safer. Our elected officials have a moral obligation to do this, all the way to our local politicians.

Instead of writing a letter to ridicule someone you ought to write a letter of solutions and suggestions for our schools to adapt. After all, you're an elected official. Do your civic duty.

John Tierney

Allegheny Township

