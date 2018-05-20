Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Trump's flaws aside ...

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, May 20, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

I once had lunch with a clergyperson who intimated that he was having difficulty pleasing some in his flock. I responded by saying that I read of a man who gave of himself to heal the sick and give sight to the blind, mobility to the lame, food to the hungry and hope to the hopeless whose only thanks was an unseemly death. I rhetorically asked the clergyperson: Why should you expect any better?

Scripture is filled with flawed characters in our dysfunctional humanity. Our current president is much like the flawed characters in scripture. The liberals reading this are probably jumping up and down about now, concluding I am saying Donald Trump is the messiah.

The nation is divided and our institutions have been politically weaponized, especially so against conservatives, long before this flawed human decided to run for the office. The swamp exists.

As this national passion plays out, Trump will not please everyone but in 15 months this administration has done more to elevate the common citizen more than any of the previous 11 presidents in my lifetime.

So why is it no surprise that the disgruntled rabble want some other savior riding in on a white jackass?

David Scandrol

Lower Burrell

