Letter to the editor: Guns vs. student safety
Updated 6 hours ago
Letter-writer Joseph Tubbs ( “Teens don't have a clue” ), who responded to my letter ( “Young people trump Trump” ) must know more about young people than me.
Do you love guns more than soon-to-be adults? How do you know what's in these young people's minds? I guess according to you, they are not to have an opinion since they never held a gun. How about your draft-dodging, lying, woman-grabbing hero? Has he ever held a gun?
I've had a carry permit for guns for many of my 75 years. I also don't watch Fox So-Called News Network, and the NRA doesn't tell me how to think. Some people just can't stand how smart, poised and well-spoken these young people are, compared to our golfing president.
How's this for a solution to protect school children: Not giving people with mental problems and those released from mental institutions the right to purchase firearms, especially weapons used in war? But the NRA and people like you would say, “Next they're coming after everyone's guns,” which is a false statement.
John P. Moximchalk
Unity