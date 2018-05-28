Letter to the editor: We need fair districts
Updated 15 hours ago
State Rep. Justin Walsh, R-Rostraver, flagrantly disregarded the views of 570 constituents who want to end gerrymandering in Pennsylvania. These constituents signed a petition, generated by Fair Districts PA, calling on legislators to support an independent citizen commission to draw the lines for congressional districts after the 2020 census.
A bill to set up this commission had broad bipartisan support in the Pennsylvania House, with more than enough co-sponsors to pass it. But the chairman of the Government Committee amended the bill, removing the independent commission and allowing the party in power to retain the upper hand in drawing the district lines. Walsh and the other Republican members of the committee supported the amendment, effectively killing the bill.
By voting for legislation that continues to support gerrymandering, Walsh has shown he is not interested in the views of his constituents. We need fairly drawn districts that will produce legislators who represent the voters and not the party in power.
Joanne and Jeff Hall
West Newton