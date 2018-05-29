Letter to the editor: Honor Bruno, Chilly Billy
A part of my youth died with Bruno Sammartino. Back in the '60s he was part of “family time” in my parents' home. “Studio Wrestling” with Bill Cardille at 6 p.m. Saturdays on Channel 11 was the only program allowed on the tube.
My first live wrestling match at the Civic Arena was Bruno vs. Killer Kowalski in a “cage match.” Four of my buddies crammed into my '69 Opel Kadett to cheer on our hero. There was Pie Traynor struggling through a commercial for the American Heating Co. “Who can? Ameri-can.” There was Ringside Rosie screaming at the bad guys, and the blind ref who never saw the “foreign object” tucked in the villain's trunks. Cardille was the perfect host. He'd start by saying, “Welcome to 90 minutes of unorganized mayhem where anything is liable to happen and usually does.”
Bruno and Bill gave wrestling a name in Pittsburgh. They both should be honored. There should be a statue of Bruno inside PPG Paints Arena, and Cardille's name should be on the T: the Chilly Billy Subway. His “Chiller Theater” had people believing there was a subway in Pittsburgh in the '60s.
Mark Sarver
Harrison