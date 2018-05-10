Letter to the editor: Ellsworth's policies, character stand out

Ellsworth is the choice

The 2018 Republican primary for governor has generated more heat than light when it comes to the two men trading negative — often vicious — television ads.

One candidate has stood alone, away from the trash fight, and kept issues at the center of her campaign: Laura Ellsworth.

For decades we have heard the refrain from voters and pundits that politics has become too negative, too fixed on the horse race rather than policy issues. And yet the bulk of the media attention has gone to precisely the kind of campaigning journalists decry.

Laura's policy ideas, from her no-budget, no-pay proposal to her practical solutions to build jobs, should be at the center of campaign discussions. Her insistence on running a dignified campaign free of the mud throwing by other candidates should serve as a guide to her character as a leader.

Tuesday gives us a chance to act on what so many have been saying for years: that we're tired of negative, cynical, attack politics. That means that the best chance any Republican voter has for defeating liberal Tom Wolf in November is to cast a vote for Laura Ellsworth.

Jim Roddey

Valencia

The writer is a former chairman of the Allegheny County Republican Committee, former Allegheny County Executive and former member of the GOP state leadership committee.