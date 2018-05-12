Sounding off: Let's clean up Westmoreland County

Spring has finally arrived in Westmoreland County. The trees are budding and the green weeds will soon cover the barren ground of winter. As people hustle along the highways, most don't take the time to enjoy the beauty. They will miss all the trash, downed trees, signs and dirt of winter that litters the right of way.

Route 30 from Adamsburg to Mountain View, Route 130 from Jeannette to Greengate Road, all of Greengate Road, Oakford Park Road from Jeannette to Route 66 — for some reason, these roads are eyesores. Am I the only one who sees this? Or are people just used to these conditions?

With a PennDOT garage in Greensburg, right in the middle of this area, it should look like a showplace. We want visitors coming to Westmoreland County this summer to get a true picture of how beautiful this area once was and should be. PennDOT, we the people deserve better. Show us you care, too.

John Gorchock, Hempfield

Privileged to know Ed Hutchinson

God be with you Chief Hutch. You are probably comparing notes with Bruno (former Phoenix Fire Chief Alan Brunacini). They would never let you two go to hell — the fires would be out instantly. It was a privilege to know you.

Allen Clark, Avonmore

The writer is retired chief of the Bell Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Erasing a piece of American history

The Stephen Foster memorial statue in Oakland has been removed and placed in storage ( “Crews remove controversial Stephen Foster statue in Oakland” ). This statue of our local composer and musician, beloved worldwide, is no longer able to be viewed.

His songs were favorites of our northern President Abraham Lincoln, and many are still popular today.

Foster is buried in Pittsburgh's Allegheny Cemetery. Perhaps this beautiful statue could be placed at his gravesite.

Erasing our history will leave future generations wondering “who” and “what” formed the country we call home. America's history is a struggle for fulfilling our founders' call for equality formed by God's grace and not the state's will.

Susan Scheib Przybylek, Buffalo Township

Power of prayer: One small step

May 3 was the National Day of Prayer. Millions of Christians prayed to God in places all around this great nation — this one nation under God. Prayers were offered in the White House and Supreme Court; on the floors of the House of Representatives and Senate; in state, county and town halls; in taverns and restaurants; and in private homes. Churches held special services and God was bombarded with countless requests.

Where they pray is unimportant. The hypocrisy of the day is that they will not pray in the public schools where our children have been hidden from prayer for 55 years — a generation lost that is now showing the fruits of that sinful decision.

The only hope we have to resanctify the marriage of a man and a woman, stop the waste of lives addicted to drugs, and restore the respect of authority of parents, priests, teachers and law officers is to take a giant step backward and return to God. It took 55 years to demoralize us; it may take longer to beg God to bless America again.

Prayer is free. God listens to all of us. Stop trying to solve these problems with billions of wasted dollars and millions of lost souls. If we have to open prayer to all faiths I have no fear that our lord will overcome them all in a head-to-head battle for our salvation.

Like the message from the moon: One small step for man, one giant leap for God.

The Rev. Tony Joseph, Johnstown

The writer is pastor of St. Stephen Orthodox Church, Unity, and St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Ligonier Township.

Fix potholes, not feelings

Our “I never met a tax I didn't like” Gov. Tom Wolf is now planning to spend my tax dollars to sue the federal government for asking on the 2020 census form if a person is a citizen or not ( “Shapiro says Pa. will join fight against Census citizenship question” ). The 12 anti-Trump states that are planning to sue have lost all common sense.

If you apply for life insurance, a driver's license, welfare, a passport, a pension, Social Security, you are asked that question. But not for the census. How will we know how many legal people are residing in this country?

We are much more worried about offending criminals and illegals than our own citizens. If you are here illegally, you are not going to answer anyway. Why do we worry about offending them? Critics state this is being done to reduce the population of California. Duh. Not the legal population.

Please contact Wolf and tell him to spend these millions of tax dollars to fix the potholes, not the illegals' feelings.

Denny Biava, Mt. Pleasant