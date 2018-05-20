Letter to the editor: Priests & celibacy
My Catholic faith was somewhat shaken with the arrest of the Rev. David Poulson of the Diocese of Erie ( “AG: Erie priest abused 2 boys, made 1 admit to sex acts in confession” ). For years I've considered him to be a trusted friend, confessor and my spiritual adviser. So with his indictment and arrest one could have knocked me over with the proverbial feather.
The Catholic Church has a decision to make regarding the continued exclusion of married men from the priesthood. Despite “sexual child abuse” being on the Catholic list of mortal sins the ranks of the monasteries filled with men plagued by this inclination and proclivity. It only seems to be common sense that those with normal and healthy sexual tendencies be recruited for the priesthood. Even the apostle Paul (who apparently was celibate) stated that if his abstinence was difficult for others to follow that they should be married.
The policy of mandatory celibacy for the priesthood wasn't instituted until the Middle Ages and that's where it should have remained.
Bob Cranmer
Brentwood