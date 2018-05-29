Letter to the editor: Democrats' 'resistance' backfiring

It seems most Democrat strategists and their media and Hollywood supporters are happily predicting a “blue wave” in the November midterms. But they better start to tone down their euphoria because their strategy of “resist” and their plan to impeach President Trump by finding him guilty of collusion with Russia to steal the last election, or some other invented malfeasance, are clearly beginning to backfire.

Trump's tax reforms and deregulation efforts are improving the American economy and providing the growth opportunities that traditionally made Americans the most productive people on earth. His efforts to rewrite trade deals and encourage companies to grow in the U.S. have reduced unemployment to record lows, and the lower corporate tax rates are being invested back into employees by bonuses and wage or salary increases never seen before.

All while Democrats continue to attempt to block Trump's efforts.

Now we are starting to see Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation is truly a witch hunt. So far, Mueller has proven there was collusion — by Democrats, led by HRC through her purchase of a made-up dossier that will ultimately be shown to have been the basis of the entire investigation. The latest findings are blowing up in the Democrats' faces.

America is beginning to see that the Democratic party and its allies are consumed by hatred and are stuck in some 1960s Woodstock mentality. They will wither there as more Americans of all stripes see their hopes and dreams being made possible again through Trump's leadership, and send more conservatives to Washington in November.

Bob Jacobs

Unity