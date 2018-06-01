Letter to the editor: E. Liberty hostage situation
Updated 6 hours ago
If the Peduto administration was looking for a smoking-gun piece of evidence to justify initiating eminent domain proceedings against LG Realty Advisors to take control of Penn Plaza and put an end to this embarrassing mess, this is it.
After the most recent Pittsburgh Planning Commission hearing Jonathan Kamin, attorney Jonathan Kamin, who represents Pennley Park, said LG Realty would sue again or allow the property to “remain fallow” if plans were not approved ( “Pittsburgh planning board approves design for East Liberty's Penn Plaza project” ).
In other words, if LG Realty doesn't get its way, which involves building a massive project that doesn't replace lost housing, does very little to repair the street grid wrecked by urban renewal, destroys the charming character of Enright Parklet, and adds to the oversupply of office and retail supply in East Liberty, then the company plans to leave the site empty.
When a developer publicly threatens to hold an important city property hostage as a negotiating tactic, it means it is not acting in good faith and has no concern for the well-being of the neighborhood or its residents.
Josh Clark
Shadyside