Letter to the editor: Three questions
Updated 7 hours ago
In response to John P. Moximchalk's letter “Guns vs. student safety” : Mr. Moximchalk, we share a common bond: I am also 75 years old and have a carry permit. I have three questions for you.
Concerning the “draft-dodging, lying, woman grabbing hero”: Would you be talking about William Jefferson Clinton? Concerning the “golfing president”: Would you be talking about Barack Hussein Obama?
Concerning the “smart, poised and well-spoken” young people”: Is this the same texting-while-driving, underage-drinking-and-driving group that has gained your admiration? The group that suffers more fatalities by those means than by shooting? Just asking.
You state that “next they're coming after everyone's guns” is a false statement. It can only be a false statement at the time it is stated. Once it becomes a truism, it loses its identity as a false statement. Only time will tell.
Carl G. Sarge
North Huntingdon