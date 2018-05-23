Letter to the editor: Securing our schools
The Santa Fe Independent School District board president said, “My first indication is that our policies and procedures worked.” He also said, “Having said that, the way things are, if someone wants to get into a school to create havoc, they can do it.” Wrong on both counts.
Your policies and procedures did not work, and if you don't want to let someone into the school to create havoc, you can stop him or her. One way into a school building and one way out is a necessity — with an exception for emergency evacuations — with trained, armed security personnel located there. Metal detectors at the entrance are a must. While security personnel are capable of handling low traffic volumes, the detectors are needed for all those student backpacks.
The guns are already out there. Making it more inconvenient to get one is not an answer. Securing the school's property is the obvious solution if we are serious about student safety.
Ken Mowl
Hempfield