Letter to the editor: Move over, good old boys
Updated 19 hours ago
Regarding “Pennsylvania fields historic slate of women congressional candidates” : Government led by old white men has delivered endless wars, trillions in national debt, crumbling infrastructure, lower taxes for millionaires and billionaires, the 2008 bank collapse, a real-estate crisis, Citizens United (united toward buying politicians), a broken health-care system, near-bankrupt Social Security, and now a president who has no accountability from the legislative branch of government. As all of these crises unfold the good old “boys” are focused on walls, family planning, immigration, cutting entitlements and increased military spending.
I will profile candidates in future elections based on characteristics I find favorable: Democrat, female, under age 40-50, African-American or Hispanic. Move over, elderly white guys; you had your chance to “make America great” and you failed miserably.
Thomas C. Spallone
Hempfield