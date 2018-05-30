Letter to the editor: Fracking facts? What about water quality?
The letter “Facts refute fracking falsehoods” did not address water quality — or even mention water. What about drinking water? Did the negatives connected to fracking not need some mention? Shouldn't the effects and potential effects on drinking water be given consideration? Aren't there some homes in Western Pennsylvania with water-holding tanks visible outside their homes after a well was contaminated? Why was the research related to real and potential water contamination not mentioned?
It states that air quality is the cleanest in decades and fracking is increasing property value. Would fracking next to my home increase my property value?
The writer states, “Fracking is safe and more environmentally responsible than solar or wind energy ...” . Really? Is natural gas renewable? What about future generations? Shouldn't every person be concerned about the quality of life for future generations?
Was this letter a fair assessment of the effects of hydraulic fracturing or fracking?
S.A. Kelly
Hempfield