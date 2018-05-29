Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Are pigs, bars news?

Tuesday, May 29, 2018

I must have rolled out of the wrong side of the bed as there are a few things bugging me.

I am curious as to why the Tribune-Review's Valley News Dispatch edition decided to run on page A1 stories about a Natrona Heights bar that has a new owner ( “Harrison's Do Drop Inn sold, reopening as Bird Dogs Sports Bar & Grill” ) and a Leechburg pet pig allowed to stay in the city ( “Leechburg's Finley the pig gets to stay at home” ). Are these really headlines or were they really slow news days?

I also saw the advertisement from state Treasurer Joe Torsella (almost two pages) of names of people who have unclaimed property due to them. The names were actually published by ZIP code. If the state knows the ZIP code, why can't it find you? It's funny, when the state feels taxes are due to it, it will likely find you. Looks to me like politicians pandering for votes.

Why is it the turnpike commission can keep increasing fares on a regular basis and we have no access or egress to the turnpike from Route 28?

Ok I'll go back to bed and hopefully wake up in a better mood.

Hank Deibler

Allegheny Township

