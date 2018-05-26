Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Let vets protect students

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, May 26, 2018

Updated 5 hours ago

In light of another school shooting, it's time we take a real look at school security. While I feel that an armed presence is going to be an important part of that security, I'm not quite on the bandwagon of arming teachers. However, I do feel that we should look to the military. I'm not asking Gov. Wolf to put the National Guard in our schools (I doubt that he would) but rather looking toward veterans. There are thousands of unemployed veterans in this country who would accept the honor and privilege of protecting our children.

As a parent who's getting ready to send a child to public school in the fall, I want to know my children are safe. Metal detectors are a nice thought, but do not totally keep our kids safe. Put the armed veterans in our schools, and leave the teaching to the teachers.

Matt Rusiewicz

Harrison

