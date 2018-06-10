Letter to the editor: Unions distort facts on teacher pay

The article “Poll: Amid strikes, Americans back teacher raises” is another fabrication by the teachers' unions. The last line by teacher Stephen White was the most hilarious: “The private sector makes double what we do.” That's absurd even for Marysville, Calif. Why is he not in the private sector?

Teachers are essentially part-time workers. They have so much time off they take part-time jobs out of boredom, not need. The union is no longer needed and union leaders know it, so they fabricate and distort the truth and play the role of the injured party. They use children as pawns for striking. Where does need end and greed begin?

The editorial “Back-to-the-future teachers contract hinders needed reforms” stated that “Many district taxpayers can only dream of such compensation.” As a college graduate and white-collar management person, I never made the kind of money they get. I'm not pleading poverty. I did well. Overtime pay? Never. Just 12 months a year of work with two weeks of vacation.

If anyone believes the information in the article, I have the Brooklyn Bridge for sale.

Thomas Stempkowski

Hempfield