Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Russia, teacher pay, tax cuts & more

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, June 2, 2018, 1:51 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

My thoughts about some recent news items.

• Both Russia and the United States meddle in foreign elections; why do we condemn Russia for what we also engage in?

• Regarding the article “Poll: Amid strikes, Americans back teacher raises” (April 29, TribLIVE): I think teachers receive adequate compensation for a job that comes with three months' paid vacation, holidays, sick days, medical insurance and a lucrative retirement plan. If that isn't enough, rather than strike, just quit and seek employment better suited to your needs.

There are many teachers waiting for an opportunity to fill your position.

• Along with the recent price increase for your paper, I notice a definite shift from slightly balanced to an extreme liberal view on abortion, homosexuality, drugs and family values. It's sort of like reading the local version of The New York Times.

• Many recent letters from liberals who worship at the altar of Hillary Clinton provided more laughs than an “I Love Lucy” rerun.

• When was the last time we had a tax cut from a Democratic president? JFK comes to mind; he was killed in 1963.

• I refuse to believe that everything Israel does is good and everything the Palestinians do is bad. I think there are both good and bad on both sides. Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has been trying to get us to fight their war for years. Let's hope President Trump is smart enough to recognize our limitations in this war.

Rudy Gagliardi

Arnold

