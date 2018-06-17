Letter to the editor: Urge support of renewable energy bill

As global climate change continues to warm the earth, we are feeling the impacts here in Pennsylvania. We saw four Nor'easters in March, followed by below-average temperatures throughout April. In May we saw weeks of above-average temperatures. For many Pennsylvanians it feels like we went straight from winter to summer.

But this shift in seasons is just a symptom of the larger problem. If we don't take the steps necessary to tackle global warming, we're guaranteed to experience more extreme weather — and not just changing temperatures. In our region, a warmer climate also means that storms, no matter the season, will carry more precipitation, bringing more flooding in warmer months and heavier snowfalls in colder months.

Pennsylvania and the rest of the nation needs to stop burning fossil fuels that contribute to global warming and transition as quickly as possible to 100 percent clean, renewable energy. Fortunately, bipartisan legislation has been introduced at the state level that would transition Pennsylvania to 100 percent renewable energy by the year 2050.

Concerned residents who want to make sure we protect future generations from the dire effects of climate change should call state Rep. Adam Ravenstahl to ask him to co-sponsor this important legislation — House Bill 2132.

Kelly Flanigan

Philadelphia

The writer is a global warming solutions associate with PennEnvironment (pennenvironment.org).