Letter to the editor: Shame on Highlands
Updated 6 hours ago
Regarding “Highlands officials blame late business manager for fiscal crisis”: Here is the Highlands school board at its best — blaming its problems on a dearly departed man who served the district for over 30 years and kept it running smoothly and financially stable. Now that he is gone, they say it is his fault the district is going bankrupt. Are you kidding me?
Come on — the board didn't know money was taken out? You can't go to the bathroom without board approval. Jon Rupert received perfect audits from the state every year. He was meticulous. There is no way money could have been taken from one place to another without board members knowing.
You should all be ashamed of yourselves blaming this on a man who worked as hard as he could for the district and community up until his body gave out. You did this; now answer to the community, faculty, staff and students of Highlands.
Sharon Conway
West Deer