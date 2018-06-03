Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Blessed in the U.S.

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, June 3, 2018, 8:47 p.m.

On May 23 in Sialkot, Pakistan a mob of 500-plus clerics marched into a mosque belonging to the Ahmadiyya sect and sledgehammered the building into rubble while authorities watched in silence and the leaders remained quiet, a perfect recipe of state-backed persecution. This is only a glimpse into the lives of Ahmadi Muslims in Muslim-majority countries, and the persecution doesn't stop here. Sadly, this happened during the holy month of Ramadan, which is supposed to be a month of mercy and compassion.

To make sense of all this just before Memorial Day, I couldn't help but think about the freedoms and liberty our country, the United States, affords us. It is important to understand and acknowledge that our veterans were critical in ensuring the freedoms and rights that we enjoy and sometimes take for granted. And I strongly believe that religious freedom is perhaps the most important.

We are blessed and fortunate to be a part of the pluralistic fabric of America that guarantees liberty and justice for all. Our love for this country supersedes all else. The prophet Muhammad taught that love of one's country of residence is part of faith.

Nayyar Ahmed

Robinson

The writer is a member of the Muslim Writers Guild of America.

