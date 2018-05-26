Sounding off: 5 ways to bring jobs back to Alle-Kiski Valley

Regarding the article “Room to grow” and Kathryn Starr's letter “New Ken's progress” : People are wishing and hoping things get better. I grew up in Arnold and experienced the good old days of an industrialized valley — and, since then, I've worked around the world. I'll take Starr's challenge, but people are not going to like what they read. Apparently, people understand that lack of jobs is why this valley is in the shape it is in — that is a good first recognition of a problem.

Here goes — five ways to bring back jobs:

1. Use the power of your vote wisely and elect people with credentials.

2. Pass House Bill/Senate Bill 76, school property tax elimination, so that companies want to locate here and not have to pay taxes on the land and buildings that they own — rather, have them pay taxes on sales and income in order to fund public education.

3. Enact right-to-work legislation to keep and to bring in companies that can hire our workers and provide jobs. This is what other states have done and they've taken the work from us. Just try to pass that in a union-mentality region like this. Ask the Creighton glass workers about their jobs going to right-to-work Evansville, Ind.

4. Promote vocational training instead of so many useless college degrees.

5. Realize that manufacturing is the foundation of any economy; anything else is just a house of cards — casinos, more and more government handouts and such.

Jorn Jensen, West Franklin Township, Armstrong County

Verify the voters before the votes

The article “Westmoreland County voting machines must be replaced by 2019 at cost up to $7M” had some bad news. You paraphrase our “intelligent” governor as saying “counties must be able to verify the accuracy of votes ... .” That gave me a good laugh. He forgot to mention the equally important notion that counties must be able to verify the accuracy of voters . How can we do that without requiring an ID from every voter at each election?

Elected officials see no irony in this. Is it too much to ask that our officials actually use their brains to determine what we need for reliable elections? Rhetorical question — the answer is yes .

We will have that very ID soon, when we start paying more for our government-approved REAL ID cards. Then we can legally board an airplane or enter a federal building. But they won't be legal to use for voting. Go figure.

Why do we keep voting for these people? That was another rhetorical question — the answer is we're dumber than a stump.

Don Carrera, Irwin

Trump's flaws aside ...

I once had lunch with a clergyperson who intimated that he was having difficulty pleasing some in his flock. I responded by saying that I read of a man who gave of himself to heal the sick and give sight to the blind, mobility to the lame, food to the hungry and hope to the hopeless whose only thanks was an unseemly death. I rhetorically asked the clergyperson: Why should you expect any better?

Scripture is filled with flawed characters in our dysfunctional humanity. Our current president is much like the flawed characters in scripture. The liberals reading this are probably jumping up and down about now, concluding I am saying Donald Trump is the messiah.

The nation is divided and our institutions have been politically weaponized, especially so against conservatives, long before this flawed human decided to run for the office. The swamp exists.

As this national passion plays out, Trump will not please everyone, but in 15 months this administration has done more to elevate the common citizen more than any of the previous 11 presidents in my lifetime.

So why is it no surprise that the disgruntled rabble want some other savior riding in on a white jackass?

David Scandrol, Lower Burrell

Two-party system

The Democratic Party: Where do we start? At best this group could be prosecuted as a corrupt organization. At worst the direction it is trying to take America is immoral. The party is defined by its leadership, including Schumer and Pelosi. Let there be no doubt this group wants to turn America into a communist socialist state. Look at their current operating platform: resist Trump at all cost and remove him from the presidency, rescind the Trump tax cuts, restore Obamacare, ensure open borders, restore Obama administration restrictions, etc.

The Republican Party: Where do we start? At best this group can be defined as a group with a great platform for America which they refuse to achieve. At worst they are a group of bumbling politicians with no leadership. The Republican Party is also defined by its leadership, including McConnell and Ryan. Notice the absence of Donald Trump. The Republican Party also resists Trump's platform in almost all cases.

American Party? Trump is the founding father. His party represents the will of the American people. Get on board, Republicans and Democrats, and support this president.

Paul Carrick, North Huntingdon

Do homework before voting

Your message to the voters to go out and vote forgot the most important step ( “Reasons to vote in the primary election Tuesday” ).

The voter must first evaluate the positions of the candidates to determine who will best represent their own perspectives on the issues. There is nothing worse for democracy than an illiterate electorate putting into office people who don't represent what the electorate really wants.

As for your comment about independent voters, the primary is to select candidates to represent each party in the general election. The last thing I want is a Bernie Sanders supporter to be voting in the Republican primary or a David Duke voting in the Democratic Primary.

Tom Portante, O'Hara

Securing our schools

The Santa Fe Independent School District board president said, “My first indication is that our policies and procedures worked.” He also said, “Having said that, the way things are, if someone wants to get into a school to create havoc, they can do it.” Wrong on both counts.

Your policies and procedures did not work, and if you don't want to let someone into the school to create havoc, you can stop him or her. One way into a school building and one way out is a necessity — with an exception for emergency evacuations — with trained, armed security personnel located there. Metal detectors at the entrance are a must. While security personnel are capable of handling low traffic volumes, the detectors are needed for all those student backpacks.

The guns are already out there. Making it more inconvenient to get one is not an answer. Securing the school's property is the obvious solution if we are serious about student safety.

Ken Mowl, Hempfield

A gun ‘time out'?

Another day, another school shooting. Eight more students and two teachers dead. Our courageous politicians will pontificate and pass another “do nothing” law, and parents will be left wondering if/when their child will be the next victim.

It's past time “we the people” realize we can't handle the freedom to bear arms anymore. Perhaps we need a “time out” like misbehaving children to stop this senseless slaughter. What I propose is a period of limited martial law, in which:

1. Legal gun owners will have two choices: Turn in their weapons or join the National Guard and patrol our local schools.

2. Illegal possession of a weapon will result in automatic forfeiture and a police record.

3. A moratorium on weapon and ammunition purchases is enacted.

I am a former sportsman who enjoyed hunting and target shooting. But when my right to enjoy firearms has such lethal (albeit unintentional) consequences for our nation's children, that right is not worth having anymore.

Jeff Parsons, Indiana Township